Light fog and freezing drizzle moved into the metro area Wednesday morning and the result has been scores of wrecks and spin outs.

Roads in south and east metro were littered with crashes by 8 a.m. The State Patrol shut down the ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound Hwy. 61 for a short time due to a number of wrecks, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Numerous vehicles also slid off ramps along I-94 between Mounds Boulevard and Century Avenue.

A box truck rolled off a ramp leading from Hwy. 52 to eastbound I-494 in Inver Grove Heights.

Treacherous conditions turned both directions of Hwy. 52 through West St. Paul into a skating rink while slick conditions hampered the drive on I-35E as well.

Roads across the metro were partially covered with snow or ice,at 8:25 a.m. according to MnDOT.

