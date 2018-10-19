MILWAUKEE — Left-hander Wade Miley will have to face to a right-handed hitter right away in Game 6 as the Milwaukee Brewers try to stave off elimination in the NL Championship Series.

First baseman David Freese is leading off for the Los Angeles Dodgers after hitting third in Game 5.

Miley also started that game on Wednesday but was pulled after walking the leadoff hitter, left-hander Cody Bellinger, in a planned move by manager Craig Counsell to exploit Los Angeles' righty-heavy lineup.

Right-handed reliever Brandon Woodruff then entered the game, and the Brewers held the Dodgers scoreless until the fifth inning of a 5-2 win for Los Angeles.

Left-handed slugger Max Muncy is hitting second behind Freese in Game 6. He's followed by Justin Turner, Manny Machado and Bellinger, the only other lefty in the Dodgers' lineup.

They're followed by Chris Taylor, Yasiel Puig and Austin Barnes, with starter Hyun-Jin Ryu batting ninth.