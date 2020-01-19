VALPARAISO, Ind. — Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 23 points and Donovan Clay scored 18 and Valparaiso pulled away from Indiana State for an 86-77 win on Saturday.
Eron Gordon scored 14 and John Kiser added 12 points off the bench for the Crusaders (10-9, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Mileek McMillan scored 11. Kiser's 3-pointer with 5:38 left gave Valpo a 65-64 lead and the Crusaders led the rest of the way.
Indiana State led 35-32 at halftime.
Tyreke Key led the Sycamores (10-7, 3-3) with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Jordan Barnes scored 21 and Jake Laravia 11.
The Sycamores have lost three of five following an eight-game winning streak.
