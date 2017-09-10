Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman told a neighborhood meeting in southwest Minneapolis Sunday that Justine Damond’s shooting by a Minneapolis police officer shouldn’t have happened.

“I’m saddened by the death of this fine young woman,” Freeman said. “It didn’t have to happen. It shouldn’t have happened.”

Damond, 40, a native of Australia who was engaged to be married, was shot and killed July 15 by officer Mohamed Noor when she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her Fulton neighborhood home.

Since then, her friends and neighbors have demanded information about the investigation, which is being conducted by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Sunday’s meeting was part of series of public meetings in the aftermath of the shooting.

Freeman said he was “honor-bound” not to talk about the evidence collected in the investigation. “I only talk about evidence that’s in the charging documents.”

Asked why the BCA searched Damond’s house after the shooting, Freeman said. “I really can’t answer that. There will be an answer down the road.”

Clarifying his role in the case, Freeman said, “What I do is decide whether it’s criminal or not. Not whether it’s good police practice.”

Freeman compared the Damond case to the police shooting of Jamar Clark in north Minneapolis in November 2015. It took four months plus two more to make charging decision. In the end, Freeman said he could not charge the two police officers in Clark’s death. That decision spawned months of protests and continues to be a sore spot.

“There are flaws in our system, but I haven’t seen a better one,” Freeman said.

Freeman said the BCA was still investigating the case. “We may get it soon,” he said.