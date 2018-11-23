Freefalling attendance

Of the nation’s 65 Power Five college football teams, here are the biggest drops in average announced attendance per home game over the past four seasons:

Team      2015          2018       Diff.

USC* 75,358           54,574   -20,784

Gophers 52,355       37,915   -14,440

UCLA* 66,858        53,293   -13,565

Missouri* 65,120    51,297    -13,823

Stanford* 49,917     37,842     -12,075

*One 2018 home game remaining