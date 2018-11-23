Freefalling attendance
Of the nation’s 65 Power Five college football teams, here are the biggest drops in average announced attendance per home game over the past four seasons:
Team 2015 2018 Diff.
USC* 75,358 54,574 -20,784
Gophers 52,355 37,915 -14,440
UCLA* 66,858 53,293 -13,565
Missouri* 65,120 51,297 -13,823
Stanford* 49,917 37,842 -12,075
*One 2018 home game remaining
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
If Eagles are to get respectable, they must get wins now
Enough of this.If the Eagles are going to make a respectable showing after their first Super Bowl title, it's time to do so. They have…
Gophers
No. 13 South Carolina women beat ETSU at Vancouver Showcase
Doniyah Cliney and Bianca Jackson had 14 points apiece and Tyasha Harris scored 13 to help No. 13 South Carolina beat ETSU 101-55 on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the Vancouver Showcase.
Vikings
Saints win 10th straight, eliminate Falcons in NFC South
Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes to inexperienced receivers and the New Orleans Saints won their 10th straight game Thursday night with a 31-17 victory over Atlanta that eliminated the Falcons from contention in the NFC South.
Gophers
The Latest: Butler beats Middle Tennessee in Atlantis
The Latest on the second day at the Battle 4 Atlantis (all times local):
Wolves
Wolves back on the road to face the Nets
After going 3-0 in their first three games without Jimmy Butler, the Wolves have lost their past two.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.