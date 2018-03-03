FORT WORTH, Texas — Getting around downtown Cowtown just got cheaper thanks to the return of free rides on Molly the Trolley.
A statement from the Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau, now known as Visit Fort Worth , announced the fare-free rides took effect Thursday.
Visitors and residents using the green trolley-style bus, for the past six months, had to pay $2 per ride or $5 for a daylong pass.
Some riders complained about the end of free rides.
Officials say part of the $1 million annual cost of Trinity Metro's Molly the Trolley will now be paid by Visit Fort Worth and several other tourism-related groups, along with some downtown hotels on the route.
The trolley runs every 15 minutes daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
