FORT WORTH, Texas — Getting around downtown Cowtown just got cheaper thanks to the return of free rides on Molly the Trolley.

A statement from the Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau, now known as Visit Fort Worth , announced the fare-free rides took effect Thursday.

Visitors and residents using the green trolley-style bus, for the past six months, had to pay $2 per ride or $5 for a daylong pass.

Some riders complained about the end of free rides.

Officials say part of the $1 million annual cost of Trinity Metro's Molly the Trolley will now be paid by Visit Fort Worth and several other tourism-related groups, along with some downtown hotels on the route.

The trolley runs every 15 minutes daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.