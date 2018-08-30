One of the best times to hear and see birds at Roberts Bird Sanctuary is during fall migration. On Saturday, September 15, at 10 a.m., Wes Nutgeren, a seasoned naturalist and experienced educator at Dodge Nature Preschool, will lead a guided bird walk especially for young people.

The Sanctuary is located at 4124 Roseway Road, Minneapolis, 55409, near the Peace Garden in Lyndale Park. Meet in the shelter next to the Peace Garden parking lot. Note: Some people park on Lake Harriet Parkway as a free alternative to this pay lot.

This event is free and open to the public. People of all ages are welcome, including children accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Binoculars are not required, but if possible, bring your own!

Prepared by Mary Ellingen

Friends of Roberts Bird Sanctuary