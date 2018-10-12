MILWAUKEE — As the Milwaukee Brewers get ready for Game One of the National League Championship Series, fans are cashing in on the team's victory in what some have called the 'beer series.'

Free Miller Lite or Coors was at stake in National League Division Series between two beer cities, Milwaukee and Denver. The Brewers won it in a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies. As a result of its sports marketing doubleheader, MillerCoors is making good on its promise and calling it Free Beer Friday in Milwaukee.

Free Miller Lite is available at dozens of bars and restaurants in Milwaukee. Now the caveats. The offer is good for one beer per customer and you must be 21 or older. The free beer will flow from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday or while supplies last.