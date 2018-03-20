MINNEAPOLIS — Bundle up and grab yourself some ice cream ... it's for a good cause.
With large portions of the country preparing for heavy snow, severe storms or tornadoes on Tuesday, the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is handing out free ice cream cones.
It is the fourth consecutive year that the Minneapolis chain has raised money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. In exchange for a vanilla ice cream cone, people are asked to make a donation to the non-profit organization that raises money for medical research and children's hospitals.
Dairy Queen contributed nearly $300,000 from the event last year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
More from Star Tribune
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: Senate tweaks school safety proposals
The Latest on action in the Wisconsin Legislature (all times local):
National
Deals reached on tax cut, school safety plan, youth prison
Republicans who control the Legislature reached deals Tuesday to approve a $100 million school safety package, a $100 per-child tax rebate and August sales tax holiday and an $80 million juvenile justice overhaul to replace the troubled Lincoln Hills prison with smaller facilities.
National
Judge orders Kansas dad fighting deportation to be freed
A federal judge is freeing a Kansas father fighting efforts by the U.S. to deport him to Bangladesh pending the outcome of his case.
Variety
$500K bond for Florida shooting suspect's brother in school trespass
A judge set an unusually high $500,000 bond on Tuesday and imposed a host of other restrictions for the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect, who was charged with trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Variety
Study finds obesity robs the tongue of taste buds in mice
Packing on pounds seems to dull people's sense of taste, and puzzled researchers turned to mice to figure out why: Obesity, they found, can rob the tongue of taste buds.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.