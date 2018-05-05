DUBUQUE, Iowa — Officials say it will likely take days to retrieve several barges that broke free on the Mississippi River and hit a dam at Dubuque.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the barges struck Mississippi River Lock and Dam No. 11 shortly after 3 p.m. Friday. Multiple barges could be seen up against the structure on the upstream side.

Dubuque Fire Department Lt. Charles Blasen says officials were considering closing bridges for fear one of the barges could get through the dam and hit a bridge support.

Both the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge and the Julien Dubuque Bridge are downriver from the dam.