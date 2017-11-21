There's a tavern near Milwaukee called the Bavarian Bierhaus that has a nice Sunday wake-up promotion, if you're into this sort of thing.

From the web site: SUNDAY FUNDAY ALERT! Bloody Mary Bar & FREE Beer until the Packers Score. GO PACK GO!

If you were following Sunday's game, you probably know where this going.

The Packers were shut out by Baltimore 23-0, which translated into "PACKERS FANS DRINK FREE ALL GAME AT THE BAVARIAN BIERHAUS!"

Keep in mind that the promotion is usually a good bet for the usually high-scoring Packers, all the more before Aaron Rodgers suffered his collarbone injury when he was sacked by Anthony Barr of the Vikings earlier this season. The last time the Packers had been shut out was 2006, when they were beaten 35-0 by New England.

But now, with Brett Hundley at quarterback, the Packers are a better bet for free-beer seekers.

According to the WTMJ-TV web site: "General Manager Scott Bell says around 200 people were packed into his establishment during the game, and he and his staff served between 275-300 cups of free beer. Some fans had more than others."

Around 200 people and 300 beers? We're allowed to be a bit skeptical of that, right?

"Wisconsinites and Packers fans are at least somewhat responsible," Bell told WTMJ.

We're too polite to ask if any Minnesota bars are planning a similar promotion for the home team when the Gophers are host to No. 5-ranked Wisconsin on Saturday, not after Minnesota was beaten 39-0 by Northwestern last weekend.

We will tell you, however, that the Bavarian Bierhaus has no plans to discontinue its promotion. So if you're in the neighborhood on Sunday night ... when the Packers play Pittsburgh ... and you want some (or a lot) free beer ... just be a good guest and refrain from wearing purple.