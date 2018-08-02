One of the area's below-the-radar basketball seasons comes to a close tonight when the championship game in the Twin Cities Pro-Am League tips off at 6:45 p.m. at DeLaSalle High School.
Team Tyus, which includes Timberwolves point guard Tyus Jones, his older brother Jadee Jones and former University of North Dakota star Quinton Hooker, plays Errol Carlstrom Playaz. The Playaz roster includes Royce White, Rashad Vaughn and Trevor Mbakwe.
Full rosters for the teams are here.
Admission is free. One caution: Not all players show up for all games, so don't be shocked if the rosters on the web aren't the rosters you see at the gym.
Click here for more about the Twin Cities Pro-Am League.
