PASSING INTEREST

Here are some of this man’s rules of engagement when it comes to the NFL’s annual (not-so-) free-agent rummage sale: Sign no one over 30. Do not pay running backs at or above market value regardless of age or what they did last season. Just say NO to guys coming off IR. Don’t overpay the former first-rounder who’s just spent four years playing like a seventh-rounder. And if you do find yourself enamored of a certain soon-to-be-43-year-old QB G.O.A.T., you better have oodles of cap space, a team built to win the Super Bowl and an 11-month pact with Father Time. Here are some players to pass on:

Philip Rivers, QB

• He’s like a 2004 pickup truck. It’s been a good run, old buddy, but eventually the owner has to stop throwing money at him.

A.J. Green, WR

• He turns 32 in July. He’s played nine games the past two years. Any other questions?

Jameis Winston, QB

• Bad Jameis isn’t worth Good Jameis. No. Thank. You.

Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper

• In a seller’s market, don’t overpay a good tight end looking for a great tight end.

Derrick Henry, RB

• It’s nothing personal, you awesome rushing champ. It’s just the business of being a running back.

Anthony Castonzo and Jason Peters

• Don’t overpay 30-something left tackles hoping they’ll keep shutting down 20-something edge rushers.

Robby Anderson, WR

• Beware putting about $14 million a year in the pocket of a young man with off-the-field baggage and no 1,000-yard seasons.

Ryan Tannehill, QB

• Take a breath, don’t let his past 10 games outweigh his first 88 and then budget accordingly.

Marcus Mariota, QB

• If he hasn’t had “it” in five years, he’s not going to find it somewhere else in his sixth year.

Jadeveon Clowney

• CBS Sports’ Joel Corry believes Clowney will fetch a six-year, $138 million deal with $85 million guaranteed. Yikes. And pass.

MARK CRAIG