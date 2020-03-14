About this time a year ago, the Cleveland Browns were, by all, um, expert accounts, “winning” the offseason, as they often do. Meanwhile, in Kansas City, those poor, dimwitted Chiefs were being shuffled into that shameful line of NFL free-agency “losers,” all but certain to lose ground in the AFC West because, let’s face it, you can’t lose Justin Houston, Dee Ford, Eric Berry, et al. and expect things to work out.

Right?

Well, here we go again, folks. A month after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and two months after the Browns finished 6-10 and fired everybody again, the league year begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday with the start of the free-agency signing period. The legal tampering period begins at 11 a.m. Monday.

Feel free to take a measured approach and wait to see how all the intricate pieces come together in a team sport over the next 11 months. Or just hop on Mr. Goodell’s Wild Ride and hang on.

This promises to be a free-agency period unlike any other. For starters, if every SportsCenter telecast the past three months is to be trusted, Tom Brady can enter free agency with the possibility of changing teams and pursuing his seventh Super Bowl ring somewhere other than shoulder-to-shoulder with Bill Belichick.

Overall, the full breadth of what’s about to hit the fan wasn’t clear at this writing. Players had until 10:59 p.m. Saturday to vote on the new collective bargaining agreement, which greatly affects the financial landscape going forward.

If the vote fails, teams can submit their franchise and transition tags by 10:59 a.m. Monday. If the vote passes, only the franchise tag is available.

Of course, with the CBA vote wrapped up Saturday night, the NFL also could decide as early as Sunday morning to move back the start of the league year and free agency because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams already have closed facilities and pulled employees off the road as a precaution.

The potential widespread relocation of big-name QBs obviously has everyone’s attention. The position dominates the top spots on every sportswriter’s list of tentative free agents, although there’s no way Dak Prescott dodges the Cowboys’ franchise tag, nor is Drew Brees ever leaving New Orleans.

But that still leaves Brady, Philip Rivers, Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota and old friend Teddy Bridgewater to keep a closer eye on. Not to mention the potential Andy Dalton fire sale in Cincinnati. Or the Panthers, Colts, Redskins and Bears moving on from Cam Newton, Jacoby Brissett, Dwayne Haskins and Mitch Trubisky.

Oh, my.

Some have suggested the Buccaneers are among the favorites to wrest Brady away from New England. The logic — $80 million in salary cap space, a stockpile of offensive weapons, warm weather, Bruce Arians and, oh yeah, no state income tax — is solid.

Signing Brady — even a soon-to-be-43-year-old version — would no doubt “win” the offseason for Tampa Bay or any other team. The big-name signings always win the top grades whether they pan out or not.

Remember Philly assembling its “Dream Team” in 2011? It went 8-8 before things really fell apart.

Remember Ndamukong Suh’s record-breaking six-year, $114 million deal with Miami in 2015? The one with $60 million guaranteed? In return, Miami got 15½ sacks in 48 games before parting ways and swallowing $22.2 million in dead money that just came off the books.

Or how about Nick Foles, the guy who out-Bradyed the G.O.A.T. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Super Bowl LII? Think the Jaguars wouldn’t like a mulligan on last year’s ballyhooed Foles signing that included $50 million guaranteed on a four-year, $91 million deal?

That’s not to say Brady wouldn’t become a successful signing if he joined the Bucs or another team. But there’s more to “winning” an offseason transaction than throwing money at a star who’s already made a name for himself.

Some of the best moves in free agency garner nary a peep when they’re made. The names and the numbers are small. The marriage is based not on an aging player’s past but a team’s ability to forecast a young man’s future.

Speaking of the Buccaneers, Pro Football Focus ranked them 30th when it was putting a bow on last year’s free-agency period. A nondescript cap-strapped signing period produced zero hype when Tampa Bay signed Broncos edge rusher Shaquil Barrett to a one-year, $4 million deal.

Barrett had gone undrafted out of Colorado State in 2014. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He had 14 sacks in 61 games when Denver let him walk after three sacks as Bradley Chubb’s backup in 2018.

Yawn.

Today, Barrett is the NFL’s reigning sack king. A 27-year-old edge rushing dynamo heading for a huge payday.

Paying him after what he’s done would be an impressive and celebrated free-agency move. But not as impressive as having the evaluation skills to go under the radar and bag the next nobody to do it.

