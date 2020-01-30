OMAHA, Neb. — Taylor Frederick scored a season-high 21 points and No. 21 South Dakota made Dawn Plitzuweit's 100th win with the Coyotes an easy one, racing past Omaha 73-42 on Wednesday night.

Ciara Duffy added 14 points and Hannah Sjerven 10 for South Dakota (20-2, 9-0 Summit League), which has won nine straight since losing to now-No. 1 South Carolina 73-60 in late December.

Madison McKeever scored eight points to reach 1,000 for her career. Plitzuweit, in her fourth season at South Dakota, reached 100 wins in 124 games.

Despite going 2 of 18 from 3-point range, the Coyotes shot 43% and held the Mavericks to 29%, forcing 25 turnovers that turned into 22 points.

Mariah Murdie had 20 points for Omaha (6-15, 1-7).

