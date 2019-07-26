LONDON — A man who falsely claimed he was abused by a murderous pedophile ring at the heart of the British government has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in the north of England.
Carl Beech was the key witness in a well-publicized investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and murder involving politicians, military generals, and senior figures in the intelligence services. He was convicted of perverting the course of justice and fraud and sentenced Friday.
Beech told police he was the victim of sexual abuse by a "VIP ring" in the late 1970s and early 1980s, leading those wrongly accused to have their properties raided and one former lawmaker to lose his home and job.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Indonesia leader says he may ban hard-line group
The Latest on an AP interview with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (all times local):
World
Italy asks Europe to take 140 migrants on Italian ship
Italy's interior minister says he won't let 140 rescued migrants off an Italian coast guard ship until Europe agrees to take them.
World
Russia-owned pipeline operator challenges EU gas rules
The company building a new gas pipeline from Russia to Germany is asking a European Union court to annul changes made this year to an EU gas directive on the grounds that they discriminate against the project.
World
Indonesia's Widodo tells AP he'll push economy, labor reform
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo says he is freed from political constraints in his final term and vows to push sweeping economic reforms.
World
UK car lobby warns Johnson against no-deal Brexit
Britain's car industry urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday to avoid leaving the European Union without a deal, warning it would present an "existential threat" to the sector.