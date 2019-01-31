ATLANTA — A monster holiday season with more Americans shipping gifts fueled UPS profits during the fourth quarter.
Operating profit grew 6.3 percent, the company said Thursday, pushing net income up to $453 million, or 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.94 per share, or 3 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $19.85 billion, a little short of projections.
UPS Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share.
