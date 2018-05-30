FRANKFURT, Germany — The Frankfurt zoo is showing off its first lion cubs in 15 years.
The mother, Zarina, gave birth to triplets April 14, and kept a close eye on her offspring as they took their first steps in the zoo's lion enclosure on Wednesday.
The father, 12-year-old Kumar, is being kept apart from 6-year-old Zarina and the cubs until zookeepers are sure that the mother will tolerate his presence. The Asian lion cubs haven't yet been named, and keepers believe — but aren't yet sure — that two of them are male.
