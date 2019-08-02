FRANKFURT, Germany — Trains at Frankfurt's main station, one of Germany's busiest, have been halted because of a police deployment apparently resulting from a nearby bank robbery.
City police tweeted that officers were deployed in a street near the station on Friday afternoon and called on people to avoid the area.
News agency dpa reported that federal police said there apparently had been a robbery at a bank and that the perpetrators may have fled into the station. All trains were halted.
