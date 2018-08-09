BERLIN — Takeoffs and landings at Frankfurt Airport were briefly suspended on Thursday because of a thunderstorm.
Storms hit parts of Germany after a long spell of hot, dry weather.
Flights at Germany's busiest airport were suspended Thursday afternoon as one such storm approached, but airport operator Fraport told news agency dpa that operations restarted about half an hour later.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Myanmar snubs Hague court's intervention in Rohingya crisis
Myanmar has sharply rejected an attempt by the International Criminal Court to consider the country's culpability for activities that caused about 700,000 minority Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh for safety.
World
Iran's former hard-line president asks Rouhani to resign
Former hard-line Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has asked President Hassan Rouhani to resign.
World
The Latest: Indonesia minister says quake deaths pass 300
The Latest on the Indonesian earthquake (all times local):
World
Afghan official: Bomb kills 2 children western province
An Afghan official says an attack targeting a local police commander in western Hirat province has killed two people and wounded the police official and 10 civilians.
World
Zimbabwe opposition leader detained after asylum bid fails
Senior Zimbabwean opposition figure Tendai Biti was in police custody on Thursday after Zambia rejected his asylum bid and deported him, as fears grew about a government crackdown following Zimbabwe's disputed election.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.