WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Al Franken will not back President Trump’s pick for the 8th Circuit Court.

The Democratic senator announced Tuesday that he will oppose state Supreme Court Justice David Stras’s nomination, concerned that Stras is simply too conservative.

“The president should be seeking out judges who bridge the issues that divide us,” Franken said in a statement Tuesday. “I fear that Justice Stras’s views and philosophy would lead him to reinforce those divisions and steer the already conservative Eighth Circuit even further to the right.”

Senate protocol dictates that home-state senators must sign off on local judicial nominees — a process known as “blue slipping.” When presidents and senators are from opposing parties, the wait for a blue slip can stretch for months or years, as a number of Obama-era judicial nominees discovered.

Franken’s announcement shifts the pressure to Minnesota’s senior Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has said she is still evaluating the nominee’s paperwork.

“I had hoped that, in recognition of our different views, President Trump would work with me to identify a consensus candidate — a nominee whose experience demonstrates an ability to set aside rigid beliefs in favor of finding common ground,” said Franken, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. “But rather than work together to select a nominee who is a judicial moderate, the White House had already settled on Justice Stras before first approaching me, and the president nominated him despite the concerns that I expressed.”

Stras, a staunch conservative who once clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is well regarded by colleagues who describe him as a scholar skilled at building consensus among his colleagues.

President Trump nominated Stras to the 8th Circuit in May, after the 42-year-old judge’s name was floated as a potential U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

The delay on the Stras vote infuriated Minnesota Republicans and the White House, which has repeatedly criticized Franken and Klobuchar for delaying the nomination.

Klobuchar and Franken pushed back, noting that the White House didn’t seek input from the home state senators before nominating Stras, forcing both offices to conduct their own research in to his qualifications.

“As I have familiarized myself with Justice Stras’s record — not just his past decisions, but his professional experience and past statements — I have grown concerned that, if confirmed to the federal bench, Justice Stras would be a deeply conservative jurist in the mold of Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia, justices who the nominee himself has identified as role models” Franken wrote, noting that Stras has described Justice Thomas as a mentor and said of himself: “‘I really grew up with a steady diet of Justice Scalia, and I’m better for it.’”

Scalia, Franken wrote, “embraced a rigid view of the Constitution that favored powerful corporate interests, was blind to the equal dignity of LGBT people, and often refused to acknowledge the lingering animus in laws that perpetuate the racial divide. As a state court judge, Justice Stras has not often had occasion to consider cases raising these issues, but I am concerned that a nominee nurtured by such an ideology would likely seek to impose it on the litigants before him.”