Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to head the Energy Department, shared a laugh with Sen. Al Franken during an awkward exchange Thursday at a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing.
When Franken asked if Perry enjoyed their earlier meeting in his office, Perry responded, “I hope you’re as much fun on that dais as you were on your couch.”
Franken: “Well…” (the room laughs)
Perry: “May I rephrase that sir?”
Franken: “Please…. Please. Oh my lord. Oh my lord.”
Perry: “Well I think we found our Saturday Night Live soundbite.”
Watch video of the exchange below:
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry is known for making verbal gaffes, and he lived up to that reputation when questioned by Sen. Al Franken during his confirmation hearing.
