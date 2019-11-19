Augsburg football coach Frank Haege announced his resignation on Monday, effective Dec. 31.

In 15 seasons under Haege, the Auggies went 57-93, including 2-8 in 2019. The 57 victories are the second most in program history.

In 2012, Haege led the Auggies to a 7-3 record — tied for the second-most victories in program history.

Among current MIAC coaches, only Steve Johnson (30 years) of Bethel and Terry Horan (19 years) of Concordia (Moorhead) have been in their jobs longer than Haege.

Golden Bears play on in women’s soccer

NSIC runner-up Concordia (St. Paul) is headed to the NCAA Division II women’s soccer tournament for the first time after receiving an at-large bid Monday.

The Golden Bears (17-2-2) will play in the seven-team Central Region and open against seventh-seeded Northeastern State on Friday in Warrensburg, Mo.

The top seed in Warrensburg will be NSIC champion Minnesota State Mankato, which will be making its ninth straight tournament appearance. The Mavericks have a first-round bye and will await the winner of Augustana and Central Oklahoma.

The 56-team tournament concludes with the national title game Dec. 14.

Etc.

• The Gophers volleyball team dropped two spots to No. 7 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25. In the Division II poll, St. Cloud State climbed from No. 9 to No. 7 for its highest ranking since 1996. Minnesota Duluth and Concordia (St. Paul) are tied for eighth.

• With 36 first-place votes, Minnesota State Mankato remained No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I men’s hockey poll. Minnesota Duluth fell three spots to No. 9. In the women’s poll, the top 10 went unchanged. The No 1 Gophers received all 15 first-place votes. Minnesota Duluth is No. 10.

• Northwestern’s Evan Hull, a running back from Maple Grove High School, was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his 220-yard, four-touchdown rushing performance on Saturday against UMass.

• North Dakota State left tackle Dillon Radunz, from Becker, Minn., was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week for the second time in three weeks.

• Nebraska-Kearney was named Winona State’s opponent for the Mineral Water Bowl on Dec. 7 at Excelsior Springs, Mo.

• Itasca Community College will play College of DuPage in the Red Grange Bowl on Dec. 7 in Glen Ellyn, Ill.