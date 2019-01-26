Frank Blaichman, who as a teenager during World War II fled into the forests of eastern Poland to avoid a roundup of fellow Jews by occupying Germans and soon became a leader of a band of partisans trying to disrupt the Nazis from inside the country, died Dec. 27 at his home in Manhattan. He was 96.

Blaichman, who settled in the United States after the war, was active in promoting the legacy of the partisans, hoping to counter the misperception that all Jews went passively to their fate and that none fought back against the Nazis. He told his story in a 2009 book, “Rather Die Fighting: A Memoir of World War II,” as well as in an oral history recorded for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and in several documentaries.

He was among the organizers of an effort to create a memorial to Jewish partisans and soldiers. When that memorial was dedicated in Jerusalem in 1985, he was among the speakers.

“The fact that 1½ million Jews fought bravely against Nazi Germany and its satellites is too often ignored,” he said. “This is why this monument is so important.”

He was born Franek Blajchman on Dec. 11, 1922, in Kamionka, Poland. When the Germans invaded Poland in September 1939, Blaichman’s village, southeast of Warsaw, at first didn’t feel many effects. But soon Jews fleeing Warsaw started coming through town, a German regiment set up camp in the area, and restrictions on Jews were posted.

For a time, Blaichman managed to bicycle about freely and ferried food from outlying farms into the village.

“Although I could have been shot for not wearing the Star of David armband, I left it at home when I rode out of town,” he wrote in his book. “Without the armband, I could pass as a gentile because I spoke Polish fluently and without an accent.”

By 1941, though, the Germans had grown harsher; one of his uncles was summarily shot when he was found to have unauthorized meat. When local Jews were rounded up in 1942, supposedly for resettlement, Blaichman said goodbye to his parents and younger siblings and fled, first to a sympathetic farmer and then into the forest, where he met up with others who had sought refuge.

He organized a defense force, though at first its main weapon was illusion created with pitchforks. “We broke off all the teeth, one tooth left on, and put a strap on the shoulder,” he said. “From far away it looked like a rifle.”

Illusion of a sort also helped them acquire real weapons in the winter of 1942-43. His group learned of a farmer who had a stash of guns. He and another man went to see the farmer and convinced him that they were Russian paratroopers under orders to establish a resistance unit to battle the Germans. The ruse worked.

“When we headed back to the forest, we had eight weapons,” he wrote. “Finally we could defend ourselves.”

The group grew more sophisticated and more well armed, and Blaichman eventually commanded more than 100 armed Jewish partisans. His group linked up with other Jewish partisans, as well as groups like the communist partisan force Armia Ludowa, and spent the war disrupting German supply lines and communications and ferreting out Poles who were collaborating with the Nazis.

“What is most remarkable about Blaichman is he accomplished all of this as a teenager and in his early 20s,” said Mitch Braff, founder of the Jewish Partisan Educational Foundation.

After the war, he was assigned to the Polish Security Police, a unit of Poland’s new government, and given the job of tracking down Nazi collaborators. In 1945, he married Cesia Pomeranc, who was part of a different Jewish partisan group.

When Blaichman’s memoir was published in Poland in 2010, some took issue with his depiction of certain other resistance groups as being severely anti-Semitic.

That anti-Semitism, he said in his book, continued in postwar Poland. He and his wife began exploring how they might leave the country.

“I did not see a rosy future for Jews in Poland,” he wrote. “I knew that Cesia and I would want to raise our children with Torah, in a traditional Jewish home as part of a community of Jews.”

In 1948, they immigrated to Frankfurt, Germany, and in 1951, they went to the U.S., where Blaichman, settling in the New York area, became a builder and developer.

British historian Martin Gilbert wrote the introduction to Blaichman’s book. “Jews can hold their heads high when they read these pages,” Gilbert wrote, “and all people, wherever they live, whatever struggles they face, can feel a sense of pride at what human beings can achieve when they take their destiny into their own hands.”