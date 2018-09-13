Above: A few of the sculptures at the Franconia Sculpture Park. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune).

Franconia’s Board has hired Reid A. Zimmerman to serve as interim director of the 43-acre arts park near Taylors Falls. This news comes on the heels of former CEO and co-founder John Hock’s abrupt departure two weeks ago. He had been in his post for more than 20 years. The board would not comment on the reason for his departure.

Zimmerman will serve as his temporary replacement as the search for the park's permanent executive director begins.

Zimmerman brings a wealth of experience with nonprofits. Since 1985, he has been the principal at RAZimmerman Consulting, which specializes in ensuring organizational effectiveness for nonprofit and public organizations. He has also worked as a seminar leader at the University of Wisconsin, Superior, and previously as an interim executive director at Family Pathways Non-Profit in North Branch, Minn. Zimmerman holds a Ph.D. in nonprofit organizational development from The Union Institute and University, a B.S. in Secondary Education from St. Cloud State, and a Master of Divinity from Luther Seminary. He lives in Pine County, Minn., with his wife and their two dogs.

“We are so pleased to have Reid at the Park supporting the staff, overseeing the final stages of our building project and laying a strong foundation for Franconia’s leadership transition,” said Franconia Board Chair Dorothy Goldie in a statement.

Founded more than 20 years ago, Franconia is free and open to the public from sunrise to sunset, 365 days a year, featuring more than 120 sculptures in a peaceful rural setting.