RICHMOND, Va. — Blake Francis had 20 points as Richmond easily beat UMass 95-71 on Saturday night.
Nick Sherod had 16 points and six rebounds for Richmond (22-7, 12-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nathan Cayo added 14 points and eight rebounds. Grant Golden had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Jacob Gilyard tied a career high with 10 assists plus 10 points.
Dibaji Walker had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Minutemen (13-16, 7-9). Tre Mitchell added 18 points and four assists. Sean East II had six assists.
Richmond plays Davidson at home on Tuesday. UMass faces La Salle on the road on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Belmont wins 10th straight, tops Tennessee State 72-65
Tyler Scanlon had 20 points as Belmont extended its winning streak to 10 games, topping Tennessee State 72-65 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Lott scores 22 to lift South Alabama past Troy 78-63
Chad Lott tied his season high with 22 points as South Alabama won its seventh straight game, beating Troy 78-63 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Oral Roberts holds off Purdue-Fort Wayne in finale, 72-66
Max Abmas scored 23 points and Oral Roberts held off Purdue-Fort Wayne, 72-66 in the regular season finale on Saturday night.
Gophers
Hopkins leads Texas Southern past Alabama A&M 85-58
Justin Hopkins recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds to lift Texas Southern to an 85-58 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.
Gophers
Smith leads Murray St. over Austin Peay 75-61
Anthony Smith had 17 points and 11 rebounds as Murray State extended its home win streak to 15 games, topping Austin Peay 75-61 on Saturday night. The Racers earned a share of the Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship.