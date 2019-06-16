Brand familiarity isn't everything when it comes to attracting audiences to the multiplex, and Hollywood is learning that lesson the hard way this summer with a slew of underperforming sequels and reboots. That so-called franchise fatigue came to a head this weekend with the releases of "Men in Black: International" and "Shaft."

The writing may have been on the wall after neither an X-Men movie ("Dark Phoenix") nor a Godzilla movie ("Godzilla: King of the Monsters") could get moviegoers enthusiastic enough to turn out. But this weekend, down over 50% from last year, is the worst yet.

"This was a rough weekend," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "We've had some big franchises that are not resonating with audiences or critics."

And there's a common denominator between all the recent disappointments: Poor reviews. All four have been certified "rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes.

"The Secret Life of Pets 2" got the No. 2 spot in its second weekend with $23.8 million. Disney's "Aladdin," now in weekend four, took third with $16.7 million. "Dark Phoenix" placed fourth with $9 million and "Rocketman" coasted to fifth with $8.8 million. "Shaft," a Warner Bros. sequel featuring Samuel L. Jackson, placed sixth.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday:

1. "Men in Black: International," $28.5 million.

2. "The Secret Life of Pets 2," $23.8 million.

3. "Aladdin," $16.7 million.

4. "Dark Phoenix," $9 million.

5. "Rocketman," $8.8 million.

6. "Shaft," $8.3 million.

7. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," $8.1 million.

8. "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," $6.1 million.

9. "Late Night," $5.1 million.

10. "Ma," $3.6 million.

associated Press