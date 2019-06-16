Brand familiarity isn't everything when it comes to attracting audiences to the multiplex, and Hollywood is learning that lesson the hard way this summer with a slew of underperforming sequels and reboots. That so-called franchise fatigue came to a head this weekend with the releases of "Men in Black: International" and "Shaft."
The writing may have been on the wall after neither an X-Men movie ("Dark Phoenix") nor a Godzilla movie ("Godzilla: King of the Monsters") could get moviegoers enthusiastic enough to turn out. But this weekend, down over 50% from last year, is the worst yet.
"This was a rough weekend," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "We've had some big franchises that are not resonating with audiences or critics."
And there's a common denominator between all the recent disappointments: Poor reviews. All four have been certified "rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes.
"The Secret Life of Pets 2" got the No. 2 spot in its second weekend with $23.8 million. Disney's "Aladdin," now in weekend four, took third with $16.7 million. "Dark Phoenix" placed fourth with $9 million and "Rocketman" coasted to fifth with $8.8 million. "Shaft," a Warner Bros. sequel featuring Samuel L. Jackson, placed sixth.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday:
1. "Men in Black: International," $28.5 million.
2. "The Secret Life of Pets 2," $23.8 million.
3. "Aladdin," $16.7 million.
4. "Dark Phoenix," $9 million.
5. "Rocketman," $8.8 million.
6. "Shaft," $8.3 million.
7. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," $8.1 million.
8. "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," $6.1 million.
9. "Late Night," $5.1 million.
10. "Ma," $3.6 million.
associated Press