PARIS — The French Tennis Federation has opted for a clay court when it hosts the United States in the Fed Cup semifinals in April.
The federation says in a statement on Monday that the southern city of Aix-en-Provence will stage the tie from April 21-22 at the new 6,700-capacity Arena Pays d'Aix.
France and the U.S. will meet for a 14th time, with the Americans holding an 11-2 winning record.
The defending champion United States advanced to the semis by beating the Netherlands 3-1 this month.
Two-time champion France beat Belgium 3-2.
