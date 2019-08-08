PARIS — France is taking in a new group of Yazidi women and children and helping them settle in the country.
France's interior and foreign ministries said 31 families arrived Thursday in the southern city of Toulouse from Irbil, Iraq. Previous groups of 16 and 28 families arrived in December and May.
The Yazidis are a religious minority with unique beliefs that distinguish them from Muslim and Christian worshippers in the region.
IS militants, who seized control of north Iraq in 2014, said the Yazidis were "apostates" and killed hundreds of men while enslaving thousands of women and children. The U.N. called the attacks genocide.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Former SS guard of Nazi camp, 92, to go on trial in Germany
A Hamburg court says a 92-year-old former SS private will go on trial on 5,230 counts of accessory to murder on allegations that, in his role as a guard, he helped the Stutthof concentration camp function.
World
Global stocks rise after volatile Wall Street day
Global stock prices rose Thursday after Wall Street eked out a gain following volatility fueled by concern about possible fallout from the U.S.-Chinese trade war.
World
Israeli troops search West Bank after killing of soldier
Israeli troops raided a Palestinian village on Thursday and the military said it was sending reinforcements to the West Bank, hours after the body of a 19-year-old soldier with stab wounds was found near a Jewish settlement.
World
No phone calls, no groceries: Kashmir on edge under lockdown
Tens of thousands of government forces in riot gear patrol Indian-controlled Kashmir. Streets lined with shuttered shops are deserted, steel barricades and razor wire cutting off neighborhoods. An eerie silence is broken by an occasional security vehicle whizzing past or the cawing of crows.
World
Beijing rebukes Aussie lawmaker for warning of China threat
China has rebuked an Australian government lawmaker for saying that it threatens to diminish Australia's sovereignty and freedoms.