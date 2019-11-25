PARIS — France's Foreign Ministry says two French nationals have died during a visit to Haiti "following an assault."
The ministry expressed its condolences to the unnamed victims' families and loved ones in a statement Monday to The Associated Press.
It said the French government is working with Haitian authorities to investigate the deaths. The statement provided no further details on how the two had died.
