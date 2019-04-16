PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron is promising not to let the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral diminish his commitment to respond to the economic inequality concerns raised by the yellow vest protest movement.

Macron said during a short national address on Tuesday he plans to outline his proposals after immediate needs from the Notre Dame fire are addressed.

An important TV speech by the French leader was postponed when the scope of the threat at Notre Dame fire became clear. It was expected to cover the government's formal policy answer to the protests.

Macron said, "I will come back to you, as I committed, in the coming days" and asked the people of France to focus on Notre Dame for now,

He said: "What we've seen together in Paris overnight, it's our ability to unite.