YEREVAN, Armenia — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Armenia to attend a summit of French-speaking countries.

France and other European countries are backing Rwanda's top diplomat Louise Mushikiwabo to lead the International Organization of Francophonie.

Macron, who is set to arrive in Yerevan around midnight, will also attend a concert featuring French and Armenian performers and pay tribute to French-Armenian crooner and actor Charles Aznavour, who died last week.

The leader plans to visit Azerbaijan, locked with Armenia in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, next year. He also plans a separate visit to Armenia will come later during his term, according to his office.

Macron's trip to Armenia comes at a tumultuous time domestically. The French president had to delay a government reshuffle that notably aims at replacing the interior minister.