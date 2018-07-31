PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron's government is facing two votes of no confidence brought by opposition parties in response to a political uproar triggered by a former presidential security aide seen in a video beating a protester.
The government is expected to easily win the votes, mostly symbolic, at France's lower house of parliament later Tuesday. Macron's centrist party has a large majority at the National Assembly.
The motions were brought by the conservative party and lawmakers from the left and far-left.
The scandal broke after Macron's security aide was identified on camera beating a young protester during a May Day protest while wearing a police helmet.
Questions about the government's handling of the affair turned it into Macron's biggest political crisis since he took office last year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.