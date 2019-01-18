PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron meets Friday with mayors of southwestern France as part of a grand debate aimed at appeasing the yellow vest movement, as protesters call for new actions this weekend.

Macron is due to answer the mayors' questions about daily life and local politics in Souillac. Dozens of protesters also gathered in the small town but police blocked their access to the meeting's location.

The three-month-long debate consists of a series of meetings to be organized by ordinary citizens, associations and elected officials to enable the French to express their views on the economy and democracy.

Yellow vests have called for a tenth straight weekend of demonstrations on Saturday in Paris and other cities to protest against Macron's policies, seen as favoring the rich.