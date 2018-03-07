PARIS — The Eiffel Tower will light up to honor women's rights and promote the French equivalent of the Time's Up movement.
The message "Maintenant On Agit" ("Now We Act") will be displayed all Wednesday evening on the Parisian monument ahead of International Women's Day on Thursday.
In a short ceremony, Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo are set to make a speech alongside members of women's rights associations to support the movement.
Launched by the Foundation of Women, the movement aims to raise funds for associations helping women pursue cases before justice, "so that no woman ever again has to say #MeToo."
Over 160 French actresses have already joined the movement.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Monitor says Syria seizes half of eastern Ghouta
The Latest on Syria's civil war (all times local):
World
UK police: Russian ex-spy was attacked with nerve agent
A Russian ex-spy and his daughter fighting for their lives in an English hospital were attacked with a nerve agent in a targeted murder attempt, British police said Wednesday.
World
President: Slovak govt ignored warnings on Italian mafia
Slovak President Andrej Kiska says the country's government ignored warnings from intelligence services about the activities of an Italian criminal syndicate whose members are suspected of possible involvement in the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.
World
Netanyahu warns Israel may face early elections
Israel may face early elections due to a coalition crisis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned during a visit to the U.S. on Wednesday, and he lashed out against police for drafting state witnesses against him in a corruption case at home.
World
Slain Salvador Archbishop Romero to be a saint, pope decrees
Pope Francis has cleared the way for Archbishop Oscar Romero to be made a saint, declaring that the churchman murdered by El Salvador's right-wing death squads for standing up for the poor and oppressed should be a model for today's church.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.