PARIS — France is seeing a rise in reported attacks and other abuse targeting members of the LGBT community.

The French Interior Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that it registered 1,378 infractions based on sexual orientation last year, a rise of 34 percent from the year before.

It said part of the rise could be attributed to a growing willingness to report such crimes, though LGBT rights groups say many victims still fear reporting attacks.

About a third of the infractions involve physical or sexual violence, while others concern public insults or other abuse, the ministry said. A majority target men.

French rights group SOS Homophobia said it has registered a rise in reports of anti-LGBT acts for the past three years, and says physical violence is notably increasing.