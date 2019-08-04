PARIS — Single women and lesbians in France won't have to go abroad to have babies anymore under a proposed new law that would give them access to medically assisted reproduction for the first time.

French President Emmanuel Macron's government has presented a draft law on bioethics that includes expanding treatments such as artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization, or IVF. French law currently restricts assisted reproduction to infertile heterosexual couples.

The measure was a key demand of French LGBT rights groups after France legalized same-sex marriage in 2013.

Yet many conservative, religious or far-right activists strongly oppose the change and are planning protests after parliament starts debating the bill next month.