PARIS — The chief Paris prosecutor has announced that he is opening an investigation into the rape of minors and a raft of other charges linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case.
A statement issued on Friday by the office of prosecutor Remy Heitz said the decision to open a preliminary investigation was based on "elements transmitted" to his office and "exchanges with American authorities."
No further details were immediately provided.
The investigation involves information regarding minors 15 years old and older.
