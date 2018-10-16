PARIS — The European Union's law enforcement agency says it has worked with French authorities to arrest a Ukrainian fugitive suspected of international fraud and money laundering.

Europol said Tuesday that the man was detained close to Dijon in Burgundy on Oct. 5. French authorities seized some 4.6 million euros ($5.3 million) in assets during the arrest including a castle, a vintage Rolls Royce and three Salvador Dali masterpieces.

Europol said investigation into the fugitive began in January over the suspicious 3 million-euro ($3.5 million) purchase of a castle by a Luxembourgish company owned by a Ukrainian national suspected in Kiev of wide-spread corruption.

The suspect had managed to evade justice by producing forged death certificates.?