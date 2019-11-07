– President Emmanuel Macron of France tried to seize control of the issue of immigration on Wednesday, as his government announced steps to make the country less attractive to migrants while cracking open the door to skilled foreign workers.

The combined moves were a bid by Macron to wrest the issue from his main political challengers, the far-right National Rally of Marine Le Pen, which for years has skillfully used immigration in its political ascent.

With critical municipal elections just months away, Macron has shifted right and begun talking tough on immigration, especially on the perceived abuses of France’s generous social welfare system, hoping to keep Le Pen’s party, formerly known as the National Front, at bay.

Among Macron’s new get-tough measures is a provision that asylum-seekers would have to wait three months before qualifying for non-urgent health care.

In addition, officials said that informal migrant camps in and around Paris would be cleared by the end of the year, as the government confronts a growing and visible problem in many French cities.

But the government also announced that, starting next year, it would for the first time establish a system of annual quotas to grant visas to skilled immigrants.

“We want to regain control over our immigration policy,” Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said.

While that may have been the intent, the announcement underlined the political peril for Macron, a centrist whose shape-shifting has often dissatisfied French voters across the political spectrum.

The measures drew immediate criticism from both the right, who said they didn’t go far enough, and the left, who said Macron was unnecessarily endangering the already vulnerable population of asylum-seekers for political ends.

In recent weeks, Macron had been setting the stage for Wednesday’s announcement.

In a long interview on the presidential plane with a right-wing magazine, “Valeurs Actuelles,” Macron recently said that authorities had been lax in expelling those who had entered France illegally.

“My goal is to throw out everybody who has no reason to be here,” he said.

In an interview on Radio France, Le Pen said the government was addressing the issue of immigration simply because of the elections, scheduled for March. She said the measures would be ineffective in reining in illegal immigration.

Nearly 124,000 people requested asylum in France last year, a record number and an increase of 23% from the previous year. The requests came mainly from Afghanistan, Syria, Sudan and France’s former African colonies, but also from Albania and Georgia, two countries that France says respect human rights.

The increase in asylum-seekers has exacerbated housing problems, overwhelming government shelters.

Macron has been criticized for representing the interests of France’s economic elite, especially during the Yellow Vest protests that roiled the country for months starting in October of last year.

In explaining his focus on immigration, Macron told members of his party, La République en Marche, that they must avoid becoming a party of the “bourgeois.” The bourgeois, he said, lived in areas with few immigrants and did not encounter immigration in their daily lives.

It is France’s working classes that live with the difficulties of immigration, he said, and “have thus migrated to the far right.”