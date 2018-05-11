MADISON, Wis. — Foxconn Technology Group plans to officially break ground for its southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing complex next month.
The Taiwanese electronics giant plans to build a $10 billion flat-screen manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant in Racine County.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the company has scheduled a June 28 ceremony at the site. The company began excavations Monday.
The state Department of Natural Resources last month approved air permits for the campus and permission for the facility to pull millions of gallons of water daily from Lake Michigan.
