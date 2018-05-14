NEW YORK — Fox is bringing "Last Man Standing" to its fall lineup, a year after ABC dropped the Tim Allen comedy.

But Fox is doing as much subtraction as addition for the upcoming TV season.

The network said Monday it has canceled five shows, including "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" — the police comedy that was promptly picked up by rival NBC.

The other Fox shows that got the ax include "The Last Man on Earth," ''The Mick," ''Lucifer" and "The Exorcist."

The network is adding five new shows including "The Cool Kids," a comedy about a group of friends in a retirement community. The stars include David Alan Grier and Vicki Lawrence.

Fox and other broadcasters are presenting their 2018-19 schedules to advertisers in New York this week.