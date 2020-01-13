Fox is going back to its roots with the company's first advertiser-supported streaming video service.

The television stations division of the Rupert Murdoch family-controlled media company launched a free channel on Monday that offers four hours of live daily original talk programming aimed at black audiences.

The service, called Fox Soul, uses the tag line of "Our Voice, Our Truth" and promises unfettered discussion of pop culture, politics, faith and personal advice.

The service will launch with four original daily shows produced in Los Angeles and will also carry existing programs from Fox-owned TV stations in New York, Chicago and other large markets that cater to black audiences.

"The shows will be what African-American people talk about around the kitchen table," said Jack Abernethy, chief executive of the Fox Television Stations. "This is programmed by and for that community."

Fox's broadcast network and stations have a long history of serving black viewers with programming going back to such series as "In Living Color," "Martin" and "Living Single." More recently, Fox offered "Star" and "Empire," which concludes its sixth and final season this spring and has been its most popular series with viewers of color.

Abernethy said many of his division's 28 stations outperform competitors among black viewers because of the popularity of Fox network prime-time shows and syndicated talk programs such as "The Wendy Williams Show," "The Real" and "Dish Nation."

But the pursuit of black viewers with a new streaming service may test the legacy of the company's brand name.

While the broadcast network's entertainment programs have historically embraced diversity, in recent years Fox has become shorthand for Fox News.

The conservative-leaning cable channel is the biggest moneymaker in the Murdoch media empire. The news channel's commentators have been a megaphone for President Donald Trump, who has a low favorability rating among black voters. Fox News hosts also have a long history of being highly critical of the nation's first black president, Barack Obama.