Fox Sports North (FSN), currently scheduled to televise 19 Gophers men's hockey games this season, on Friday announced two additions to its broadcast team for those games.

Charlie Beattie, a feature reporter for Ch. 45's Minnesota Prep Spotlight, will be the play-by-play announcer. Bobbie Bohlig, a St. Cloud native who was a sideline reporter covering three sports at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., the past 2½ years, will be the rinkside reporter.

Gophers alumnus Ben Clymer will return as the third member of FSN's broadcast team.

FSN coverage will begin with the first home series of the season, against Niagara on Oct. 18-19.

Etc.

• The Gophers women's cross-country team placed ninth of 24 teams in the Blue Division of the Notre Dame Invitational. Anastasia Korzenowski was Minnesota's top runner, finishing 24th in a career-best 16 minutes, 49.72 seconds for a 5K.

• The No. 7 Gophers volleyball team (9-2, 3-0 Big Ten) will play Rutgers (6-8, 0-3) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Maturi Pavilion.

• The Gophers women's golf team is 15th, or last, after the first round of the Princess Anne Invitational in Virginia Beach, Va., with a 22-over 302. Joanne Free of Minnesota is tied for 25th with a 2-over 72.

• The Gophers softball team beat visiting Concordia (St. Paul) 8-0 in a five-inning exhibition game. Natalie DenHartog hit two homers and MaKenna Partain one.

