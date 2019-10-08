Fox Sports has hired Rob Gronkowski as an NFL analyst. The network announced on Tuesday that the former New England Patriots tight end will make his debut during Thursday night's pregame show before the Patriots-New York Giants game.
Gronkowski retired at the end of last season after winning his third Super Bowl with the Patriots. He is expected to appear on Fox's NFL studio show as well as be an analyst for some games.
Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager said in a statement that Gronkowski's passion for the game and larger-than-life personality made him a great fit.
Gronkowski was a four-time All-Pro selection during his nine seasons with New England. His 79 touchdowns are third among tight ends.
