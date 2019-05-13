NEW YORK — Fox's prime-time schedule for fall 2019:
Monday
8 p.m. — "9-1-1"
9 p.m. — "Prodigal Son"
Tuesday
8 p.m. — "The Resident"
9 p.m. — "Empire"
Wednesday
8 p.m. — "The Masked Singer"
9 p.m. — "Not Just Me"
Thursday
8 p.m. — NFL Football.
Friday
8 p.m. — "WWE Smackdown Live"
Saturday
7 p.m — "Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football"
Sunday
8:00 p.m. —"The Simpsons"
8:30 p.m. — "Bless the Harts"
9:00 p.m. — "Bob's Burgers"
9:30 p.m. — "Family Guy"
