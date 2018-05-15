Fox's prime-time schedule for the fall:
Monday
8 p.m. — "The Resident"
9 p.m. — "9-1-1"
Tuesday
8 p.m. — "The Gifted"
9 p.m. — "Lethal Weapon"
Wednesday
8 p.m. — "Empire" 9 p.m. — "Star"
Thursday
8 p.m. — "NFL Football"
Friday
8 p.m. — "Last Man Standing"
8:30 p.m. — "The Cool Kids"
9 p.m. — "Hell's Kitchen"
Saturday
7 p.m — "Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football"
Sunday
8:00 p.m. — "The Simpsons"
8:30 p.m. — "Bob's Burgers"
9:00 p.m. — "Family Guy"
9:30 p.m. — "Rel"
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions
People nixing vacations to Hawaii's Big island has cost the tourism industry millions of dollars as the top attraction, Kilauea volcano, keeps spewing lava.
Variety
Report finds cases of STDs reach all-time high in California
The number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases in California reached a record high last year and officials are particularly concerned by a spike in stillbirths due to congenital syphilis, state health authorities said Monday.
National
Stormy Daniels' lawyer: No issue with releasing Cohen info
Porn actress Stormy Daniels' lawyer said Monday he did nothing wrong by distributing a report last week that detailed the finances of the president's personal attorney and showed he had charged companies a hefty price for "insight" about Trump.
TV & Media
Fox's new schedule for fall TV season
Fox's prime-time schedule for the fall:Monday8 p.m. — "The Resident"9 p.m. — "9-1-1"Tuesday8 p.m. — "The Gifted"9 p.m. — "Lethal Weapon"Wednesday8 p.m. — "Empire" 9…
Stage & Arts
Modigliani painting fetches $157 million at auction
A 1917 painting by Amedeo Modigliani of a reclining nude woman that was once considered obscene in Paris sold for over $157 million at an auction in Manhattan on Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.