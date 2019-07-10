NEW YORK — The Fourth of July meant hot dogs, fireworks and President Donald Trump for many Fox News viewers.
The Nielsen company said Fox News reached an average of 4.09 million viewers between 6 and 8 last Thursday evening for its coverage of Trump's much-discussed holiday parade in Washington, D.C. The audience was over 4.6 million during the concentrated hour during which Trump gave a rain-soaked speech.
Those are strong numbers for the Fourth of July, traditionally one of the least-watched days of the year for television as people concentrate on outdoor activities. During the same time last July Fourth, Fox had 1.29 million viewers, Nielsen said.
Rep. Ilhan Omar calls Tucker Carlson a 'racist fool' after he describes her as a threat to the U.S.
