President Donald Trump reached out to Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle before announcing his decision to back out of the Paris climate accord, Guilfoyle claimed on Thursday.

The co-host of Fox’s nightly program “The Five,” was talking about Trump’s divisive decision when she slipped in that tidbit, much to the surprise of her colleagues.

“I think he did the brave and courageous thing, and in fact I told him that this morning at 8 a.m. when he called,” she said.

Her co-hosts were flabbergasted at the revelation. Guilfoyle explained that he called to discuss “climate change” and “taxes.”

“He was excited about this today; it was going to be a big speech and a lot of people would be excited about it. However, there would be people that would be upset and disappointed. He would do his best to explain,” she continued.

Guilfoyle said back in May that she is in conversations with the Trump administration about potentially joining the communications team. Fox News responded by saying that she was under a “long-term contract with the network.”

The host didn’t expand on her conversation with Trump, but she did offer her opinion on the decision to leave the Paris climate accord. Trump’s decision is based on the possibility that a better deal could be reached that would benefit Americans. He said the deal creates “lost jobs” and “shuttered factories” while “vastly diminishing” economic production.

“I don’t think this is a deal that anybody should be crying about. Like we said, it’s nonbinding, and the United States is already a clean energy, oil and gas leader. So we can keep doing what we’re doing,” Guilfoyle said.