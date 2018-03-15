NEW YORK — Fox News anchor Shepard Smith has signed a multiyear contract with the network.
21st Century Fox and Fox News Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch announced the contract extension on Thursday.
Fox News wouldn't comment on how many years the contract was extended.
Smith joined the network in 1996. He anchors "Shepard Smith Reporting" weekdays at 3 p.m. Eastern. He previously anchored "Studio B." and "The FOX Report."
Before joining Fox News, Smith worked for Fox affiliates in Los Angeles and Miami and several other Florida stations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Video: Deputy never entered building during school massacre
Security video shows a Florida sheriff's deputy go toward the high school building while a gunman massacred 17 students and staff members, but he stayed outside with his handgun drawn.
Variety
Ford pledges to revamp aging product line, add SUVs, by 2020
Ford is planning to revamp three-quarters of its models in the next two years to update one of the oldest model lineups in the industry and fight sagging U.S. market share.
National
DUI inmate in cell with killer dies amid prison housing woes
Glenn Cox went before the parole board with a plan and a bandage on his forehead.
National
Report: ESPN president resigned over cocaine extortion plot
The former president of ESPN says he resigned from the sports network after an extortion plot by his cocaine dealer.
National
Minn. House GOP revives push to crack down on highway protests
Lawmakers are clashing over a renewed attempt to increase penalties for protesting that blocks traffic, transit lines or at airports.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.